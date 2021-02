Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 01:50 Hits: 1

One of Australia's biggest casino groups has seen a boardroom exodus after being declared unsuitable to hold a gambling licence, with the CEO of Crown Resorts becoming the latest executive to resign on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-casino-group-ceo-resigns-laundering-probe-14199430