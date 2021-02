Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 15:49 Hits: 0

BRUSSELS: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday (Feb 15) that the alliance will not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan "before the time is right", ahead of a discussion by defence ministers on the deployment. The ministers of the 30 NATO ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nato-will-not-leave-afghanistan-before-time-is-right-14203568