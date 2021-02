Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 16:21 Hits: 0

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday his government would seek emergency use authorization for an Israeli-developed nasal spray against Covid-19 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "miracle" treatment.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/bolsonaro-seeks-israeli-anti-coronavirus-nasal-spray-for-brazil-14203966