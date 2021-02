Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 17:07 Hits: 0

Britain's drug regulator is auditing manufacturing processes at Serum Institute of India (SII) which could pave the way for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped from there to the UK and other countries, according to two sources close to the matter.

