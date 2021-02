Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 17:19 Hits: 0

Mori Yoshiro has resigned as president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee following sexist comments that women “talk too much.” The incident has put a spotlight on gender inequality in Japan, and there is now pressure to fill his role with a woman.

