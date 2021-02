Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 10:55 Hits: 1

Human economic activity makes extensive use of the ecosystem services nature provides, but these barely feature in measurements of GDP. It is vital to restore nature to economic analysis and policy before the damage to the natural world – and thus to everybody’s standard of living – becomes irreparable.

