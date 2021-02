Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 09:15 Hits: 1

Seldom have art and politics intersected as powerfully – or as painfully – as they have in the legacy of the composer Richard Wagner. By appealing to myth as a substitute for waning religious sentiment, Wagner's greatest works have provided an ideal soundtrack for political irrationalism.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/wagnerism-populism-fascism-in-history-by-hugo-drochon-2021-02