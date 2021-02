Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 11:22 Hits: 1

Economists have developed an emerging body of evidence that holds important lessons for overcoming COVID-19 information constraints, combating misinformation, and building trust in health systems. These insights may also help to improve delivery and increase uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/economic-research-covid19-information-trust-deficit-by-pascaline-dupas-et-al-2021-02