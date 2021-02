Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 15:35 Hits: 1

If the European Union truly wants to drive progress toward peace between Israel and Palestine, it must show courage and conviction. That means the EU's largest members, France and Germany, must recognize the state of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/two-state-solution-europe-munich-group-by-daoud-kuttab-2021-02