Iran's Army Tests Smart Missile With 300 KM Range: Commander

On Sunday, Iran's army tested a new smart missile with a range of 300 km, the Iranian Army Ground Force Commander Kiomars Heidari said.

The ground force's missile units tested the new mid-range missile to evaluate its accuracy and power, Heidari was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

The missile can be fired in various weather conditions by automated systems, and it can hit targets with pinpoint accuracy, he said.

