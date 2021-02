Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 20:59 Hits: 1

US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to pass reforms to reduce gun violence as the country marks three years since the Parkland school shooting. "The time to act is now," he said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-calls-for-us-gun-law-reforms-on-parkland-anniversary/a-56568058?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf