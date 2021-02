Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 04:57 Hits: 1

The head of Australia's Crown Resorts casino group has announced his resignation, following a scathing report into the company's operations. The company has been accused of facilitating money laundering and mafia ties.

