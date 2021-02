Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 06:40 Hits: 1

The UK on Monday began a mandatory hotel quarantine regime for arrivals from dozens of countries deemed "high risk" in a bid to prevent the spread of new coronavirus cases.

