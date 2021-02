Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 07:40 Hits: 2

Someone’s sick idea of a Valentine’s Day card has been circulating around the Los Angeles Police Department, officials said late Saturday night. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/02/15/lapd-investigating-twisted-george-floyd-photo-circulated-by-officers