Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 restrictions in Auckland and the rest of the country will remain for now and will be reviewed on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-zealand-pm-jacinda-ardern-auckland-lockdown-review-14200582