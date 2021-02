Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 12:09 Hits: 3

Japanese officials say nationwide inoculations will begin in a matter of days. Meanwhile, nations in the EU are tightening border measures. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-japan-approves-first-covid-vaccine/a-56562808?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf