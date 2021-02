Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 12:36 Hits: 3

Protesters across Russia tried a new tactic to show support for the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny without being arrested. People posted photos on social media with the hashtag #LoveIsStrongerThanFear in Russian.

