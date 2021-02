Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 19:06 Hits: 7

West Africa faced its first known Ebola resurgence since the end of a devastating outbreak in 2016 on Sunday, with Guinea responding to what its health chief called an "epidemic" after seven cases were confirmed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ebola-re-emerges-in-west-africa-with-guinea-outbreak-14198036