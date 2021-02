Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 18:46 Hits: 2

Kosovars braved freezing temperatures and the coronavirus pandemic to pick their next parliament. The anti-establishment Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party is projected to win the largest share of the vote.

