Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 16:04 Hits: 6

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri on Sunday said that his country could not be rescued from its current crisis without the support of Arab countries and the international community. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/15/lebanon039s-hariri-sees-no-way-out-of-crisis-without-arab-support