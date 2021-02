Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 15:46 Hits: 7

Both of Donald Trump's impeachments ended in his acquittal, with little suspense over the outcome. But the circumstances of the crimes and trials were radically different.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0214/Senate-acquits-Trump-again-but-on-a-changed-Washington-stage?icid=rss