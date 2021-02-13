Did Meghan McCain just accuse 'View' cohost Ana Navarro of being a 'pretend' conservative?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 11:45 Hits: 2

Friday morning on ABC's "The View," co-host Meghan McCain argued that people should stick to their values instead of switching between parties, referencing Nikki Haley's Politico profile while seeming to obliquely criticize her cohost, Ana Navarro, for voting for Democratic candidates.

After previously siding with former President Trump, Nikki Haley told Politico in a recent interview that "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

McCain said on Friday that the reason Haley has decided not to side with Trump anymore is because "Nikki Haley wants to be president. She's making absolutely no qualms about it." She added: "I don't think she's someone who's going to be the frontrunner because I don't think you can really vacillate between the two lanes … Do you think it's going to be the Trump party, or you think it's going to be an anti-Trump party?"

"I wasn't someone who became a leftist that gave up all my conservative ideals and decided that the party was irredeemable," McCain continued.

That is when Ana Navarro appeared to fire back at her cohost.

"I think a lot of Republicans — I can speak for me, and I think some people who I know are of the same mindset — voted for Democrats not because we've changed our values or our principles, but because we knew the only way of holding Trump accountable was putting Democrats there," said Navarro.

"Make no mistake about it: if Democrats didn't have the majority in the Senate right now, there would be no impeachment trial."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/02/meghan-mccain/