Calls for GOP congresswoman's testimony intensify amid reports on Kevin McCarthy's phone call with Donald Trump

Calls are intensifying for Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) to testify due to the latest reports about her conversation with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) where he allegedly admitted that former President Donald Trump sided with his angry mob of supporters as the U.S. Capitol riots unfolded.

A report published by The New York Times focuses on Beutler statement delivered on Friday, Feb. 12 where she revealed harrowing details about her phone conversation with McCarthy while violence erupted in the Capitol.

According to Beutler, McCarthy told her about Trump's claims suggesting the mob's violate actions were justified. During McCarthy's call with Trump, the former disgraced president reportedly attempted to blame Antifa for the violence that was erupting. When McCarthy pushed back telling Trump that the angry mob consisted of his own supporters, he reportedly said, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."

Beutler's claims only add to House impeachment managers' case against former president as it suggests "Trump was aware of the danger to lawmakers during the breach and did nothing to stop the riot as the Capitol was being stormed by the deadly mob," reports USA Today.

In addition to the bombshell claim Beutler laid out, she also urged witnesses with key information about Trump's words and actions on the day of the Capitol riots to come forward to share what they know. "To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time," Ms. Herrera Beutler said in the statement.

The report comes as Senate lawmakers cast their vote to subpoena witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial. According to USA Today, lawmakers voted 55-45 in support of lead House manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.), request for Beutler to be called as a witness.

Along with Senate Democrats, Sens/ Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also voted in favor of subpoenas, which will likely extend the time of impeachment proceedings.

