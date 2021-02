Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 04:11 Hits: 3

British PM Boris Johnson will chair a virtual meeting of G7 countries to urge them to come together to ensure an equal global vaccine drive. Meanwhile, nations in the EU are tightening border measures. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-boris-johnson-to-push-g7-for-colossal-vaccine-rollout/a-56562808?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf