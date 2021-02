Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 05:53 Hits: 3

Escaping from one's own four walls for a night is an enticing prospect — especially during the pandemic. Hotels in Brussels have offered packages for COVID-era cuddle buddies seeking a Valentine's Day change of scenery.

