Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 02:18 Hits: 3

Four people have died of Ebola in Guinea in the first resurgence of the disease in five years, the health minister said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210214-ebola-deaths-reported-in-guinea-in-first-resurgence-of-disease-since-2016