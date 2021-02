Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 07:12 Hits: 3

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Myanmar’s major cities for a ninth day of anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday, after a fearful night as residents formed patrols and the army rolled back laws protecting freedoms.

