BEIRUT: A record 12.4 million people in war-torn Syria are struggling to find enough food to eat, the UN food agency has said, in an increase it described Saturday (Feb 13) as "alarming". The figure means "60 per cent of the Syrian population are now food insecure", the World Food Programme said ...

