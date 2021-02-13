Despite a bipartisan vote to convict, Trump is acquitted after Senate fails to reach 2/3 margin

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 20:52 Hits: 2

After a confusing day, the United States Senate voted on Saturday afternoon 57 to 43 in favor of convicting Donald J. Trump in his second impeachment trial. Though this was, by far, the greatest bipartisan vote in favor of impeachment in the nation’s history, it still was not sufficient to reach the necessary two-thirds of the Senate necessary for conviction.

Among those Republicans voting with Democrats were Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey.

With that vote, the court of impeachment is adjourned and Republicans have shrugged off their last flirtation with the idea of democracy.

Senate Republicans acquitted Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors twice. So make them pay: Donate $1 right now to each of the Democratic nominee funds targeting vulnerable Senate Republicans in 2022.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2015829