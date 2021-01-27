Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 15:43 Hits: 2

U.S. Interim Federal Prosecutor Michael Sherwin Tuesday informed that over 135 supporters of former President Donald Trump have been arrested to date for storming the Capitol on January 6.

"Most of these individuals were arrested based on tips from family members or friends," Sherwin said, assuring that sentences against the defendants could be issued as early as this week.

Currently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching for another 400 possible assailants. Meanwhile, the suspect lists grow by the day.

"We appreciate the cooperation of U.S. citizens, who have sent the Bureau over 200,000 digital tips," FBI Deputy Director Steven D'Antuono commented.

January 6 2021 - A white man with a shirt celebrating Auschwitz takes part in a violent takeover of the US Capitol by followers of a sitting President of the United States. https://t.co/cENaqin64y January 27, 2021

"Handing over information can be a painful decision, especially when it involves a loved one, but it's the right thing to do," D'Antuono added, calling ''nefarious'' the assault in which five people were killed.

The FBI is also investigating whether groups of people may have conspired to the January 6 riots in advance. If proven, the defendants will face charges of seditious conspiracy.

In early January, the U.S. Attorney's Office indicted three members of the far-right-wing Oath Keepers militia after it was found that the group conspired before the assault.

#UnitedStates | Over 600 km of the Wall were built during President Donald Trump's administration on Mexico's border which covers 3,142 km. pic.twitter.com/QmIJ1eLnFt January 17, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Over-135-Trump-Supporters-Arrested-for-Storming-US-Capitol-20210127-0006.html