Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 19:04 Hits: 2

Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero Tuesday announced the conclusion of the drafting process of two bills aimed at protecting the LGTBI and Trans community.

The Trans bill eliminates the requirement of medical or psychological tests for transsexual people to legally change their sex and recognizes non-binary identities.

Besides allowing Trans people to participate in sports competitions without "sex verification" tests, the bill opens the way for reproductive treatments.

Among other aspects, the anti-discrimination LGTBI bill prohibits conversion therapies and allows assisted reproduction for lesbian and single women.

It also stipulates assistance for victims of intra-gender violence and requires the creation of a National Center for LGTBI Historical Memory.

Even though the new norms are part of anti-discrimination measures agreed between the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and the electoral coalition Together We Can (UP), discrepancies have grown high.

The main problematic issue is related to "free self-determination of gender" which means that any person over 16 years of age can change his or her name and sex in the civil registry with only an express declaration.

Minors under 16 years old could do so through their legal representatives and have assistance in case family oppose.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Spain-To-Discuss-Two-Law-Promoting-LGTBI-Rights-20210203-0014.html