Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 15:46 Hits: 6

Police in the capital, Mogadishu, fired at the attacker as he broke through a checkpoint, allowing civilians to escape before the explosion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/somalia-suicide-bomber-strikes-near-presidential-palace/a-56559562?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf