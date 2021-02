Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 18:32 Hits: 6

The proceedings in Donald Trump's impeachment trial were briefly halted after a House Republican offered new details of a phone call between the former US president and the House minority leader about the Capitol riots.

