‘Macron helped advance the far right’: French centrist parties veer rightward to maintain power

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 16:27 Hits: 5

A televised debate on Thursday between France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party (formerly the National Front), promised to be lively. But what was unexpected were the ideas shared by a pair that is supposedly at odds politically. Sociologist Ugo Palheta discusses the shift in French political rhetoric – and a widening economic chasm between the majority and the “elites” – that he says could lead the far right to power.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210213-macron-has-helped-advance-the-far-right-france-s-mainstream-parties-veer-right-to-maintain-power