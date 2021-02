Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 19:05 Hits: 7

Donald Trump's impeachment trial took an unexpected turn on Saturday when the U.S. Senate voted narrowly in favor of calling witnesses to testify about the former president's role in inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, extending the proceedings.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-trump-impeachment-trial-senate-final-arguments-vote-witnesses-14188652