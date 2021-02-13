Democrats utterly cave. Impeachment trial will end today: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 18:35 Hits: 8

With Lead House Manager Jamie Raskin announcing that they would indeed be seeking at least one witness, chaos and uncertainty reigns as people scramble to figure out what happens next. The one thing we know for sure at this point is that Donald Trump won’t be getting his pre-ordained acquittal today. Stay tuned.

The impeachment trial is being aired on major television news networks and streamed on their websites. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.

