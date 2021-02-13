The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats utterly cave. Impeachment trial will end today: Live coverage #2

With Lead House Manager Jamie Raskin announcing that they would indeed be seeking at least one witness, chaos and uncertainty reigns as people scramble to figure out what happens next. The one thing we know for sure at this point is that Donald Trump won’t be getting his pre-ordained acquittal today. Stay tuned. 

The impeachment trial is being aired on major television news networks and streamed on their websites. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:55:55 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

We’re back from Lee’s latest stunt.

Rep. Madeleine Dean takes up the House manager’s case.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:56:09 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Live coverage continues here.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 5:33:50 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Intense discussions involving all the key parties right now, per sources. They're having discussions and proposing ideas. There's talk about crafting a resolution that will draft rules for how to handle witness testimony. Or avoid witness testimony and submit evidence in record

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 5:34:06 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

MANCHIN, walking back to the chamber, says there’s a deal. Didn’t elaborate.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 5:36:10 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Note that it’s completely unclear at this point that this is the actual agreement. 

Democrats just secured a major victory, winning a vote to hear witness testimony, and now they're talking about forfeiting that significant win and settling for a single meaningless written statement? Mmm mmm, classic Democrats.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 5:39:50 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Why the House managers would accept just entering a statement that was already a public statement — which they could have done anyway — is a mystery. If the House managers back off at this point, Republicans will claim for the next decade that Democrats folded when they threatened to call Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris.

It’s unclear this is the deal, but it’s unclear why that would even be considered as a deal.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 5:51:44 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

We’re back in session with Bruce Castor speaking for Trump’s team. They’re accepting Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s statement into the record.

Rep. Jaime Raskin is now reading that statement into the record. This is apparently the deal.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 5:52:51 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

And … that’s it. No other witnesses or documents to be admitted. Damn it.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 5:55:12 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

They’re moving ahead. That momentary glow on the horizon wasn’t a sunrise after all. Just a candle that’s already blown out.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 5:57:51 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Raskin is stepping up to give the closing argument, he can reserve time for a response when Trump’s team is done.

Rep. Raskin starts out by refuting the claim that Trump’s actions during the insurgency, revising the statement from Rep. Herrera Beutler, and hammering how that perpetuated the incitement, but speaks to Trump’s intent.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:07:45 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

It’s hard to even listen, having just witnesses how quickly Democrats folded after winning the vote to have witnesses. When Republicans held the majority last year, they took every possible step to help Trump evade justice. This year, after the tireless work of millions put Democrats in charge … they still would not call a witness.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:10:02 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Democrats just completely screwed @HerreraBeutler who offered to testify. She put herself out there and they left her twisting. WTH

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:17:47 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Raskin ends strong, and hands over to Rep. David Cicilline. 

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:23:42 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Cicilline walking through the timeline of events from Trump’s speech onward — showing that Trump had to be well aware that Mike Pence, and everyone in Congress, was in danger as Trump continued to encourage violence.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:28:45 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

House managers have accepted the time stamp given to Trump’s phone call to Mike Lee, which moves the call to two minutes after Trump’s tweet threatening Pence.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:31:59 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Having paid dearly to get Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s statement into the record, at least House managers are using it. Rep. Cicilline hammering home the indifference Trump showed to the violence, and how Trump remained focus on stopping the counting of the electoral vote.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:35:30 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Expect Trump’s team to spend half their close attacking the House managers. 

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:41:43 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

That would be Mike Lee once again trying to inject some stunt into the proceedings. 

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:42:13 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

This impeachment highlights a fundamental tenet of our legal system. All Americans,regardless of status, are entitled to a speedy trial by a jury of your cowardly partisan sycophants and henchmen.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:47:21 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

The thing is, Mike Lee absolutely knows he can’t just jump in and start speaking without being recognized. He’s supposed to be a “scholar” on the procedures of the Senate. So he’s absolutely aware that he’s derailing this process.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:52:08 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

The only reason I can think of for Schumer to cave on witnesses would be that the four GOP allies were insisting he accept the stipulation. If so, that’s life; if not, that’s surrender.

