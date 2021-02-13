The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Impeachment trial of Donald Trump hurtles towards its pre-ordained conclusion: Live coverage #3

Category: World Hits: 9

As the House Managers and Trump’s give their closing arguments, the end of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump approaches its pre-ordained conclusion.

The impeachment trial is being aired on major television news networks and streamed on their websites. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 6:57:48 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

We’re back from the break forced by Mike Lee once again engaging in some kind of rule-breaking stunt.

Rep. Madeleine Dean is up for the House managers, giving the closing argument recap of Trump’s incitement. First time we’ve had video in the closing arguments.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:04:05 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

It’s funny how the organizers of the “Million MAGA March” declared they were going to destroy the GOP. They didn’t need to. The GOP destroyed itself.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:09:16 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

More objections, this time around a slide — even though the contents of the slide were already in evidence.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:10:42 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Clearly there are no reasons for these objections other than to attempt to throw House managers off their stride during closing remarks. Trump’s team — assisted by Republican senators — is claiming not to have seen evidence that’s already in the record.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:21:23 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Re. Joe Neguse is coming up to speak. Neguse has been one of the best among the House team in the crispness and directness of approach. 

But I’m hoping they’re saving Rep. Stacey Plaskett for the final word after the Trump team talks.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:25:53 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Neguse notes that Trump’s layers has argued “vigorously” on his behalf. He doesn’t say effectively. Because they have not. The only thing that keeps this from being a 100-0 vote is Republicans placing Trump above the good of the nation.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:29:49 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Joe Neguse being genuinely moving in his presentation. One of those calling to their better angels moments that may not move Republicans today, but it’s damned effective.

Right now, Mike Lee is trying to think of an objection.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:31:48 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Damn. Rep. Neguse is so, so good. I hope this speech gets clipped for the evening news.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:36:59 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Neguse sits down. A moment when I wish the Senate allowed applause.

Rep. Raskin steps up to deliver what seems like the last of their closing argument. Not sure they’ve reserved any time for a rebuttal. If so, it won’t be much.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:41:21 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Raskin definitely delivering an effective and moving statement. But you can bet that Trump’s legal team will sneer at this “emotional” testimony — because Trump’s legal team is all too much like Trump.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:47:47 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Raskin puts down a beautiful final statements. The House team has 28 minute for response. 

Van der Veen comes up and immediately cause the closing the House managers “a mess.” Keeps up his tone of being a snide smartass.

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:49:43 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Van der Veen showing that he’s going to spend his time attacking the House team, rather than speaking at all about Trump, or any of the events on Jan. 6,

Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 7:55:52 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
The thing is, Trump and Trump supporters in the Senate, really do believe the snide, sneering dismissal from van der Veen is better than the moving speeches given by Rep. Joe Neguse and Rep. Jaime Raskin. This is where they live. Anger and jeering is what reaches them.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2015808

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version