Impeachment trial of Donald Trump hurtles towards its pre-ordained conclusion: Live coverage #3

Category: World Hits: 9
As the House Managers and Trump’s give their closing arguments, the end of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump approaches its pre-ordained conclusion.
The impeachment trial is being aired on major television news networks and streamed on their websites. Daily Kos will have continuing coverage.
We’re back from the break forced by Mike Lee once again engaging in some kind of rule-breaking stunt.
Rep. Madeleine Dean is up for the House managers, giving the closing argument recap of Trump’s incitement. First time we’ve had video in the closing arguments.
It’s funny how the organizers of the “Million MAGA March” declared they were going to destroy the GOP. They didn’t need to. The GOP destroyed itself.
More objections, this time around a slide — even though the contents of the slide were already in evidence.
Clearly there are no reasons for these objections other than to attempt to throw House managers off their stride during closing remarks. Trump’s team — assisted by Republican senators — is claiming not to have seen evidence that’s already in the record.
Re. Joe Neguse is coming up to speak. Neguse has been one of the best among the House team in the crispness and directness of approach.
But I’m hoping they’re saving Rep. Stacey Plaskett for the final word after the Trump team talks.
Rep. Neguse notes that Trump’s layers has argued “vigorously” on his behalf. He doesn’t say effectively. Because they have not. The only thing that keeps this from being a 100-0 vote is Republicans placing Trump above the good of the nation.
Rep. Joe Neguse being genuinely moving in his presentation. One of those calling to their better angels moments that may not move Republicans today, but it’s damned effective.
Right now, Mike Lee is trying to think of an objection.
Damn. Rep. Neguse is so, so good. I hope this speech gets clipped for the evening news.
Rep. Neguse sits down. A moment when I wish the Senate allowed applause.
Rep. Raskin steps up to deliver what seems like the last of their closing argument. Not sure they’ve reserved any time for a rebuttal. If so, it won’t be much.
Rep. Raskin definitely delivering an effective and moving statement. But you can bet that Trump’s legal team will sneer at this “emotional” testimony — because Trump’s legal team is all too much like Trump.
Rep. Raskin puts down a beautiful final statements. The House team has 28 minute for response.
Van der Veen comes up and immediately cause the closing the House managers “a mess.” Keeps up his tone of being a snide smartass.
Van der Veen showing that he’s going to spend his time attacking the House team, rather than speaking at all about Trump, or any of the events on Jan. 6,
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2015808