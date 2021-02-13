Lindsay Graham again consults with Trump's attorneys -- in the middle of the trial: 'They actually pulled him off the floor'

Category: World Hits: 3
The Recount published video of Graham leaving to confer with defense attorneys.
.@LindseyGrahamSC leaves Senate floor & goes into room with Trump’s lawyers. They actually pulled him off floor
CNN's Manu Raju reports Sen. Ted Cruz, who has also been assisting on strategy, was spotted today as well.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) exits Trump impeachment defense office during Senate break.pic.twitter.com/IRvrMRliDE
Some responses:
Sen. Ted Cruz was spotted by the pool during the break popping into the LBJ Room — where Trump’s lawyers have been using as their workspace. He was also there last night — along with Graham and Lee — talking defense team strategy
Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz — once more violating their oath to do impartial justice— just went into a meeting with the Trump impeachment defense team ahead of the next phase of the trial.
Lindsey Graham just walked into the defense counsel’s room again.
So unethical.
Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC meeting just off the floor with the defense team and former Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller. Graham tells me the defense did plenty on the constitutionality argument. He seemed pleased with the defense case.
What will the consequences be for Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, and any other Republican U.S. Senator who has the duty of serving as a juror in Trump’s impeachment trial but instead, openly violates Senate rules and conspires with Trump’s legal defense lawyers?
