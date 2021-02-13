Lindsay Graham again consults with Trump's attorneys -- in the middle of the trial: 'They actually pulled him off the floor'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 12:42 Hits: 3

.@LindseyGrahamSC leaves Senate floor & goes into room with Trump’s lawyers. They actually pulled him off floor February 12, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) exits Trump impeachment defense office during Senate break.pic.twitter.com/IRvrMRliDE February 12, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz was spotted by the pool during the break popping into the LBJ Room — where Trump’s lawyers have been using as their workspace. He was also there last night — along with Graham and Lee — talking defense team strategy February 12, 2021

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz — once more violating their oath to do impartial justice— just went into a meeting with the Trump impeachment defense team ahead of the next phase of the trial. February 12, 2021

Lindsey Graham just walked into the defense counsel’s room again.

So unethical. February 12, 2021

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC meeting just off the floor with the defense team and former Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller. Graham tells me the defense did plenty on the constitutionality argument. He seemed pleased with the defense case. February 12, 2021

What will the consequences be for Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, and any other Republican U.S. Senator who has the duty of serving as a juror in Trump’s impeachment trial but instead, openly violates Senate rules and conspires with Trump’s legal defense lawyers? February 12, 2021

During the defense arguments on why Senators should acquit former President Donald Trump, charged with "incitement of insurrection," three top Republican attorneys have been consulting on " legal strategy " with the attorneys for the accused, disgraced, 45th president. On Friday, while the trial was progressing and the Trump defense attorneys were standing on the floor of the Senate making their arguments, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) left the trial to assist with Trump's defense. Punchbowl News co-founder John Bresnahan reports Trump’s lawyers "actually pulled him off floor."The Recount published video of Graham leaving to confer with defense attorneys.CNN's Manu Raju reports Sen. Ted Cruz, who has also been assisting on strategy, was spotted today as well.Some responses:

