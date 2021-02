Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 18:54 Hits: 1

The Italian president swore in Mario Draghi, the former chief of the European Central Bank, as prime minister on Saturday at the head of a unity government called on to confront the Covid-19 crisis and a persistent economic slump.

