Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Trump is guilty, the rest is process

But having watched what has unfolded this week in the Senate chamber — a scene of the crime — I now realize I was wrong.

It seemed smarter, and politically safer, to punish Trump some other way — perhaps with a censure, which would require only a majority.

One of my working theories is that no Republican who was politically prominent during the Trump era is likely to be elected president of the United States: https://t.co/kHImAh71co

The reference above is to an amazing piece from Tim Alberta/Politico:

Nikki Haley’s Time for Choosing

The 2024 hopeful can’t decide who she wants to be—the leader of a post-Trump GOP or a “friend” to the president who tried to sabotage democracy.

Haley clearly wasn’t prepared to have this conversation. Like so many Republicans, she had expected Trump would either eke out a second term, putting a date-certain on the end of his presidency, or lose so lopsidedly that his career would be toast. Instead, he split the difference, losing by less than one percentage point in each of three decisive states, a result that sent him spiraling into delirium. The resulting paralysis could be seen across the GOP, but Haley was a special case. She knew she could not afford to antagonize the president. But her rationalizations for his behavior were so strained that they called into question her own judgment. This was a test for Haley, an early opportunity to define herself on a question of great national urgency. And she was failing.

“There’s nothing that you’re ever going to do that’s going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election,” Haley said. “He’s got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it.”

“Is he being responsible with it?” I asked.

“He believes it,” she replied.