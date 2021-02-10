The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Watch: Dramatic Video of Capitol Attack Trump's Incitement Kicks Off Impeachment Trial in Senate

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg1 capitolattackimpeachmentvideo 4

The Senate has voted 56 to 44 to proceed with the impeachment trial of Donald Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Six Republicans joined Democrats in rejecting arguments from Trump’s defense team that it is unconstitutional for a former president to face an impeachment trial. Trump is the first president to ever be impeached twice and the first to be tried after leaving office. We air highlights from the first day of Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, including clips from a dramatic video mixing Trump’s words on January 6 with scenes of rioters breaking into the Capitol.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/10/trump_senate_impeachment_trial_highlights

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version