Watch: Dramatic Video of Capitol Attack Trump's Incitement Kicks Off Impeachment Trial in Senate

Wednesday, 10 February 2021

The Senate has voted 56 to 44 to proceed with the impeachment trial of Donald Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Six Republicans joined Democrats in rejecting arguments from Trump’s defense team that it is unconstitutional for a former president to face an impeachment trial. Trump is the first president to ever be impeached twice and the first to be tried after leaving office. We air highlights from the first day of Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, including clips from a dramatic video mixing Trump’s words on January 6 with scenes of rioters breaking into the Capitol.

