Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 20:47 Hits: 2

England's top football officials slammed Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey for allowing their platforms to be "havens of abuse."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/english-football-chiefs-call-out-facebook-twitter-ceos-over-online-abuse/a-56541586?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf