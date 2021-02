Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 2

In their defense of Donald Trump, lawyers accused Democrats of "rank hypocrisy" and hatred of the former president during his impeachment trial in the Senate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-s-lawyers-argue-his-fighting-words-are-free-speech/a-56554084?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf