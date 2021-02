Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 19:33 Hits: 2

Local police took an 11-year-old boy from a Sinti family to the station in handcuffs, reportedly without informing his parents. Local prosecutors are now investigating after the family filed a complaint.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-police-face-probe-over-11-year-old-in-handcuffs/a-56553460?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf