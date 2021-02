Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 00:30 Hits: 4

US President Joe Biden's aides have launched a "robust" review of the controversial Guantanamo Bay detention facility. Biden is seeking to shut the US military prison before the end of his term.

https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-to-review-closing-guantanamo-bay-prison/a-56555536