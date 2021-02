Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 08:59 Hits: 5

Security forces have stepped up late-night arrests of civil servants, doctors and others. But defiant activists came up with a plan to stop them.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-coup-neighborhood-groups-block-night-arrests/a-56557135?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf