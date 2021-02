Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 21:45 Hits: 2

British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210212-british-human-rights-lawyer-karim-khan-elected-new-icc-chief-prosecutor