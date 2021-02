Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 06:38 Hits: 4

Opponents of Myanmar's military coup sustained mass protests for an eighth straight day on Saturday as continuing arrests of junta critics added to anger over the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210213-anger-over-mass-arrests-in-myanmar-at-protests-against-coup