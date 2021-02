Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 08:53 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): All training activities at Police Training Centres (Pulapol) nationwide have been temporarily halted as Covid-19 cases have been detected among police trainees, says Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din. Read full story

