Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 04:17 Hits: 1

A New Zealand Maori leader who was ejected from parliament this week for refusing to wear a necktie in the chamber said forcing him to a Western dress code was a breach of his rights and an attempt to suppress indigenous culture.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-maori-leader-not-wearing-tie-ejected-from-parliament-14159994